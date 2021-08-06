Cancel
Projecting the Olympic futures of Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Team USA's next big stars for 2024

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles and Katie Ledecky broke out at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The two star Americans solidified themselves as the best in their respective sports, each taking home four gold medals and setting the stage for a several years of dominance in international competition. Biles came into the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with 25 world championship medals — 19 gold — that was the most all-time among gymnasts, while Ledecky's 20 gold medals between the Olympics and world championships were the most of any women's swimmer in history.

Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is what Michael Phelps said about Simone Biles

Few people can relate to the kind of pressure and attention Simone Biles is receiving this year. One of those people is Michael Phelps. Phelps swam in his first Olympics in 2000 at the age of 15. By 2008, he became the star of the Summer Games in Beijing, winning eight gold medals. The Olympics were built around him in 2012 and 2016 as he was the biggest star of those Olympiads.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Simone Biles Cried After Taylor Swift Narrated Her Story With "This Is Me Trying"

We love it when icons from seemingly different worlds link up – and the latest pair to do so are Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. On August 3, Taylor narrated a spot for NBC to mark Simone’s big return competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The gymnast participated in the women's balance beam final that same day and took home the bronze for Team USA. Simone’s win comes after the athlete decided to withdraw from multiple events at the Games – including the team gymnastics and individual all-around finals – to focus on her mental health. (Simone has since revealed the unexpected death of her aunt while she was in Tokyo also played a part in her decision.)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
GymnasticsPosted by
The US Sun

How much does Simone Biles weigh?

SIMONE Biles is the biggest gymnastics star on the planet - and with good reason after a dominant start to her career. The gymnast is gunning for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. How much does Simone Biles weigh?. Biles is 4ft 8in and weighs 104lbs according to BolaVIP.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ Cutest BFF Photos Are Totally Goals! See Their Best Snapshots Together

It’s no surprise that two of the world’s best gymnasts — Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles — are best friends for life. The dynamic duo, who will both be representing the United States during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo in July 2021, are all about showing off their fierce friendship with adorable BFF photos. Spoiler alert: they’re great at them.
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.

