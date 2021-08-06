Which Time Frame Should You Use in Trading?

Quite often we see that the main operational storage is used in conjunction with some additional services, for example, for caching or full-text search. Another architecture approach using multiple databases is microservices, where every microservice has its own database better optimized for the tasks of this particular service. For example, you can use MySQL for primary storage, Redis and Memcache – for caching, Elastic Search, or native Sphinx – for searching. You can apply something like Kafka to transfer data to the analytics system, which was often done on something like Hadoop.