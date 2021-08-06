United Airlines Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated (First Among US Airlines)
United Airlines will become the first major airline in the United States to require employees to be vaccinated. As noted by Live and Let’s Fly, United Airlines has revealed that all employees in the United States will be required to be vaccinated by this fall. This will be required at the earlier point of five weeks after September 20, 2021, or five weeks after the FDA announces that it has fully approved a COVID-19 vaccine. In other words, by late October all United Airlines employees based in the United States will have to be vaccinated.onemileatatime.com
