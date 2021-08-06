Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Schools Left High and Dry by NYS on Fall COVID Guidance

By Kathy Whyte
Posted by 
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York School districts are on their own when it comes to setting COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year. New York Health Commissioner Doctor Howard Zucker issued a statement saying with the end of the state’s disaster emergency on June 25, “school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools” and “should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible.” The statement comes as many school districts are appealing to the state for guidance regarding masks and vaccinations.

wnbf.com

Comments / 0

WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High And Dry#Covid#New York School#School Districts#Nys#Fall Covid Guidance#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deer COVID? Antibodies Found in New York and Pennsylvania Whitetail Populations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has completed a study of free-ranging white tailed deer in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois that has a surprising result. About 33% of the 481 deer sampled from January 2020 through earlier this year as researchers took advantage of wildlife damage management activities showed antibodies for COVID-19. Researchers stress none of the animals showed signs of clinical illness from SARS-CoV-2.
Broome County, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome COVID Transmission Level Now “High”

According to the latest update on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker, Broome County's situation has gone from bad to worse. Last week Broome joined several other counites on the CDC map as showing a Level of Community Transmission in the red or "high" in the period ending Monday, August 9.
Tioga County, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Tioga County Fair: Food, Fun, COVID Vaccines

In spite of high heat and continued growth in the number of people getting COVID-19, some traditions are resuming this week. Tioga County kicked off the 55th county fair this week. The $10 admission includes unlimited rides, grandstand access parking and access to rides and events. Attendees August 10 noted...
Albany County, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Governor Now Faces Criminal Groping Complaint

A complaint is now filed with the Albany County Sheriff’s office by one of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former aids who claims he groped her. Brittany Commisso gave an exclusive interview to CBS News where she said she believes the incident where she claimed Cuomo reached under her blouse was the most serious of the accusations from 11 women and she felt it important that the governor be held responsible.
Broome County, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Joins Ranks of “Substantial Community Spread” of COVID

Add Broome County to the Centers for Disease Control list of counties showing a “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19. August 5, Broome was on the CDC map in yellow for “moderate” levels while Delaware had been added to substantial, joining Chenango and Otsego Counties. By the end of the day, Broome's yellow had turned orange for a "substantial" designation.
Chenango County, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Arts Grants Winners Downstate But Some So. Tier Groups Score Funds

438 performance organizations across New York State are getting 773 grants through the Restart NY Rapid Live Performance Grants” program. While a huge majority of the projects on the 31-page list are downstate, a few Southern Tier organizations are getting state money. In Broome and Chenango Counties that includes Tri Cities Opera, the Goodwill Theatre and the Chenango River Theater.

Comments / 0

Community Policy