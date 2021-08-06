Cancel
Boris Johnson: Why mining gaffe will linger after Scottish visit

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson stayed away from Scotland during the Holyrood election campaign this spring. He was the first UK prime minister not to take part in a devolved Scottish election. The Scottish Conservative Party had no problem with that - in fact some of them were relieved, delighted even. Why? Because...

Energy IndustryBBC

Sturgeon urges UK government to reassess Cambo oil field plan

Nicola Sturgeon has written to the prime minister to urge him to reassess the development of a new North Atlantic oil field west of Shetland. The first minister said proposals for the Cambo field should be re-examined over "the severity of the climate emergency". Her letter comes after a UN...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Tory donor linked to PM’s wife ‘lobbied government for game reserve money’

A conservation charity run by a Conservative Party donor who hired the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson lobbied ministers to purchase a game reserve in Africa, emails first published in The Telegraph have revealed. Boris Johnson’s partner became director of communications at the Aspinall Foundation months after the charity asked environment minister Zac Goldsmith for government support to buy the wildlife reserve in South Africa, according to the messages. The appointment raised eyebrows after it emerged that the charity had claimed thousands of pounds in furlough payments.A Freedom of Information request, carried out by the newspaper Mr Johnson used...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Boris Johnson’s family members?

BORIS Johnson's family spreads from Downing Street to Celebrity Big Brother. With a pair of MPs and two reality stars among them - here's the lowdown on the Johnson clan. Boris' dad Stanley was born in Penzance, Cornwall, in 1940. He is a British politician and was Conservative MEP for...
U.K.The Independent

Why Boris Johnson will out-earn David Cameron when he leaves No 10

The revelation that, despite everything, David Cameron managed to make £7m out of Greensill Capital during his time with the controversial finance group before it went bust has, as they say, raised eyebrows. Most eyebrows were elevated because of the nature of Cameron’s duties, as a sort of glorified telesales rep, because of the way he was cashing in on his time in “public service”, because of the way the company was run, and because, by most people’s standards, such income is beyond their dreams. Boris Johnson’s eyebrows were likely not raised at all, or if they were raised it was because the sums reported are so paltry. Johnson, reportedly, “needs a million quid a year just to get by”, and famously finds living on his prime ministerial and MP’s total salary of £157,352 a year very tough indeed. Again, that puts him in the very top 1 per cent of income taxpayers in the UK and, with some additional income he may receive from book royalties and interests in family properties or savings, he might even cross the £236,000 or so required to put him in the top 0.5 per cent of UK taxpayers.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson warned of ‘trouble’ as Red Wall MPs rage against green agenda

Boris Johnson has been warned of "trouble" ahead as the Government's green agenda exacerbates a growing divide between his Red and Blue Wall MPs. On Wednesday, several of the new Red Wall intake used the party's WhatsApp group to launch a blistering attack on the Government's climate change policies and Mr Johnson's net zero target.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

The IPCC’s warning must persuade Boris Johnson to aim higher and push for a more ambitious climate goal

The most comprehensive study of the impact of climate change, dubbed a “code red for humanity” by the United Nations, provides a stark warning to the world’s politicians about the huge price of failing to address the crisis.The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) says that human-caused climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region around the world, warning that it will reach or exceed 1.5C of warming since pre-industrial days over the next 20 years. The climate crisis is unmistakably here and now, and not something we can worry about in 2050.To describe...
CelebritiesTelegraph

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ‘in lockstep’, insists Downing Street

Boris Johnson has full confidence in Rishi Sunak and the pair are "in lockstep", Number 10 has insisted. It comes after Mr Johnson was reported to have made a joke about demoting the Chancellor to Health Secretary, having been angered that a letter to him from Mr Sunak, calling for the easing of travel restrictions, had been briefed to the media.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson's big spending gamble could cast the Tories into political oblivion

The free market economist Friedrich Hayek once described the difference between himself and arch-rival John Maynard Keynes as similar to that between the fox and the hedgehog in the Ancient Greek aphorism. The fox – who “knows many things” – crafts clever theories and policies to artificially kickstart an economy. Meanwhile, the hedgehog – “who knows one big thing” – clings modestly to the wisdom that state intervention eventually leads to trouble. It’s intriguing that Hayek saw one of the most significant intellectual rifts in modern economics in these almost quaint terms. Perhaps it’s because he sensed that the split between the men was essentially non-ideological. Both Hayek and Keynes were liberals who believed in freedom. Where their schools of thought differed was on their levels of patience, and arrogance.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: No 10 says ‘no imminent plans’ for reshuffle after Sunak demotion rumours

Downing Street said Boris Johnson had “no imminent plans” to reshuffle his Cabinet after rumours spread over the weekend that the prime minister had threatened to move Rishi Sunak to health secretary.Mr Johnson was warned he risked ending his political career by demoting the chancellor, who is seen as his most likely successor as leader of the Conservatives.An ally of the Mr Sunak told The Telegraph an attempted move would effectively end Mr Johnson's time at the top of politics, saying: “If he demotes him he's only signing his death warrant. There's nobody else as good as Rishi.”Meanwhile, Downing Street defended spending almost £100,000 on two sets of artwork after Labour criticised the decision to make luxury purchases at a time of public sector pay freezes and cuts to welfare spending.Government spends nearly £100,000 on art for Downing StreetBoris Johnson told to ‘stop picking fights and get a grip’ amid Rishi Sunak rowTory donor ‘paid £100,000 for breakfast with Boris Johnson’‘Concentrated power’: 25% of Tory Party’s individual donations come from just 10 people
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Time running out to make climate promises ‘a reality’ and avoid Cop26 failure, Boris Johnson warned

Time is running out to avoid failure at the crucial climate summit the UK will host in November after a UN report found the world stands at “code red”, Boris Johnson has been told.A senior Conservative warned the prime minister had yet to make his “promises a reality”, while a respected think tank told Mr Johnson he must make the landmark gathering a personal priority to deliver success.As Tory MPs launched a group to fight climate action they claim will cost too much, the environment minister, Zac Goldsmith, appeared to reveal fears of an active campaign to sabotage Cop26...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

David Cameron ‘made more than £7m’ from Greensill Capital

David Cameron is reported to have made 10 million US dollars (£7.2 million) from Greensill Capital before the company collapsed in March. The former Prime Minister was revealed to have made 4.5 million dollars (£3.25 million) after cashing in shares from the company in 2019, and a salary of roughly one million dollars a year for work as a part-time adviser.
Energy IndustryNews Slashdot

Make Coal History Says PM Boris Johnson After UN Climate Report

Coal needs to be consigned to history to limit global warming, says PM Boris Johnson, describing a UN report on climate change as "sobering." He said the world must shift to clean energy and provide finance to help countries at risk from changing climates. The landmark study found it was "unequivocal" that human activity was responsible for global warming.
PoliticsThe Independent

Does it matter if the prime minister and the chancellor don’t get on?

A ccording to a source close to the chancellor of the exchequer, if Boris Johnson “demotes him, he’s only signing his death warrant. There’s nobody else as good as Rishi”. It sounds hubristic because, after all, no politician is indispensable, no chancellor is 100 per cent immune from sacking, and while Rishi Sunak does the job well (within the peculiar bounds of this Brexity, populist government) his popularity ratings among the party activists lag behind their current darling, Liz Truss, who seems a much more willing warrior in the culture war and is who Johnson fancies for the Treasury. So Sunak may be pushing his luck and irritating the prime minister, who likes to get his own way, even with the forces of logic. Johnson has already, effectively, sacked one chancellor for having the temerity to stand up to him (Sajid Javid); but that was during the warm honeymoon of his 2019 general election triumph, and while he may not be strong enough now, you couldn’t rule out gambler Johnson pushing his luck too.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘There’s always disagreements’: Cabinet minister admits to ‘creative tension’ between Johnson and Sunak

A cabinet minister has admitted there are “always disagreements” and “creative tension” between the prime minister and chancellor amid reports that Boris Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak.Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, however, stressed that Mr Johnson was “100 per cent” behind the chancellor and that the pair worked “very closely” together – despite claims of strained relations.Reports suggested Mr Johnson had “ranted” about the chancellor and suggested he might be removed from the role and be made health secretary in a meeting with around a dozen officials at No 10. The prime minister was said to be furious...

