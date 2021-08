I’ve always loved exercise, but after I began having meniscus tears in my knees that required surgery, I didn’t exercise much, if at all. My orthopedic surgeon told me that both knees were full of arthritis and that there was nothing I could do about it. Then, in December 2017, at a long-overdue physical exam, I learned that my cholesterol was 265 and that I weighed 202 pounds. I told my wife, “I need to do something about this cholesterol.” My wife—who had gone vegetarian seven years earlier to lower her cholesterol, without success—said, “No kidding!” She suggested we watch Forks Over Knives to learn more about how changing our diet might impact our health.