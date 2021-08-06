Lake Elsinore City Council recognizes community partners

The July 27 Lake Elsinore City Council meeting began with presentations to those who have done much to improve the community. Mayor Bob Magee presented a proclamation to Animal Friends of the Valleys, congratulating them on being named 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Accepting the recognition were AFV Board Member Kris Anderson and Event and Media Manager Carolina Calderon. The shelter had its start as Lake Elsinore Animal Friends (LEAF) in the 1980s and formally changed its name to Animal Friends of the Valleys in March 2000 to reflect the other communities and areas that it serves. Magee said before a few dedicated people started LEAF, animal control in the city was horrible. At that time there were 12,000 residents in Lake Elsinore and now AFV s.