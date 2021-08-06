Cancel
Wildomar to help with October Rooted in Nature Brewfest in Marna O’Brian Park

By Tony Ault
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildomar City Council agreed to work with the upcoming Rooted in Nature Craft Brew Festival at Marna O’Brian Park presented by the Santa Rosa Plateau Nature Education Foundation and to equity lease seven city department vehicles. The decision to sign the Brewfest Memorandum of Understanding, the vehicle lease program and other significant programs and purchases, was made at its regular monthly meeting July 14. Other issues that brought a number of resident responses pro and con included a grading agreement with Strata, Baxter LLC that plans to build a three-story medical office building at Baxter Road and White St. The time and location of future Wildomar City Council meetings, appointments to an ad hoc Measure AA oversight advisory committee and the establishment of an ad hoc Redi.

