Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Being wildfire ready should be a way of life in Southern California

By Kim Harris
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governors of California and Nevada called for more federal firefighting assistance last week as they toured the region blackened by the lightning-sparked Tamarack Fire, one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes. Battling multiple large-scale fires with limited resources, the U.S. Forest Service decided in early July to let dozens of lightning fires burn, including the Tamarack Fire. This is something that could have been avoided had firefighters not been stretched so thin due to the large numbers of fires which are spreading earlier in the season due to hotter temperatures and drier weather. The U.S. Forest Service manages the majority of wildfire-prone land in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the agency is understaffed, underfunded and in need of maj.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Weather#A Way Of Life#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy