Yamaha launches TW-E3B true wireless that protect your hearing

The health of our ears has been a topic of concern in recent years, and Yamaha are a brand that looks to do something about it with its TW-E3B true wireless.

Priced at £119 / €139, the Yamaha TW-E3B central tenet is its Listening Care technology that allows users to hear full-range sound – that’s from high to low frequencies – at lower volume settings. It means there’s less of a need to with these earbuds to boost volumes to hear what’s playing, and that lowering the volume won’t result in a reduction within specific frequency ranges, according to Yamaha.

Available in six colours, the size of the earbud has been reduced by 25% compared to the previous model with the insert housing coated in a non-slip texture to make sure the earbuds can fit those with smaller ears.

There’s certainly an emphasis on a simpler design and better overall fit, with attempts made to prevent ear fatigue over longer periods of wear, and the buttons on the earbuds redesigned to improve user interaction.

Yamaha also claim that improvements have been made where it counts in terms of sound quality. The aforementioned Listening Care feature adapts sound levels automatically, with sound pressure and frequencies balanced to keep your hearing health.

The design of the earbud is said to produce a tight seal to prevent “sound quality deterioration” because of sound leakage. Focus has been paid to reproduction of low frequencies and high frequencies where each note can be heard with clarity, leading to a more dynamic sound that Yamaha says plays in the way creators intended.

Other features include IPX5 resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, SBC, AAC and aptX streaming support, 24 hours of battery, voice assistant support for Siri/Google Assistance and compatibility with the Yamaha Headphones Controller app, where you’ll be able to do firmware updates and view battery life.

The Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds go on sale September 2021, priced at £119 / €139.