Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

A life of integrity is something we all seek, and most believe we live. I’ve been in situations in which I blamed my integrity on my solitude when in reality I was not living the life I envisioned. One of the most difficult tasks I’ve ever attempted is identifying my faults.

Integrity is easy when you have an audience, but how about when nobody is watching?

Colossians 3:23 — “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.”

As the world’s pendulum of right and wrong swings to a different narrative today, it is more difficult than ever to lead a integrity-driven life. I assure you that the Biblical wrongs are still wrong, so don’t let the world change you.

What I have figured out is that my life is essentially like a harvest. Whatever I’m planting, no matter who’s watching, is what surrounds me. If I’m planting discontent, I’ll either shield the good from me or I’ll attract other haters. If I’m scattering good, I’ll attract exactly that.

If you plant honesty, you will reap trust

If you plant goodness, you will reap friends

If you plant humility, you will reap greatness

If you plant perseverance, you will reap contentment

If you plant consideration, you will reap perspective

If you plant hard work, you will reap success

If you plant forgiveness, you will reap reconciliation

Integrity is firm, unwavering ethical behavior. It does not depend on the situation. It means that you have a clear sense of your moral values, and you stick to them at all costs, regardless of who’s watching.

There’s always someone watching, and He is the only one that matters. In a world where the definition of integrity may be changing, don’t be fooled. It has exactly the same meaning as Jesus defined.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.