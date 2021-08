Near record heat is possible this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index near 105-110. Use caution with strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated. Scattered thunderstorms are possible later this evening & tonight, so check the radar before heading outdoors, and have a plan in mind for where to take shelter if it begins to storm. The rule is, if you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike, regardless of whether or not it is raining where you air. Remember the saying: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”