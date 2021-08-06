Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Partly cloudy but warm temperatures expected for Friday

By Brittani DuBose
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBx2T_0bJjIfRx00
  • A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are active this evening, as expected
  • Temps will be mild overnight - near 70°
  • South winds will begin raising humidity levels across the region this weekend
  • Partly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms
  • Saturday high near 92° / heat index 96°
  • Heat index readings will be climbing above 100° next week
  • Long-range potential: good news! We have a chance for another cool-down/less humid event next weekend ... stay tuned!

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Humid#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWTRF

High heat for the Ohio Valley with scattered storms this afternoon

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley, meaning that heat index values (combination of temperature and relative humidity) are expected to be in the triple digits this afternoon. Take precautions and limit time outdoors today. Stay hydrated and check on those who may not have air conditioning. This morning’s update has scattered cloud coverage in our immediate area. Current temperatures range in the 70s to start the day once again. However, we could see a bit more sun early on this morning and really allow thermometers to climb this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90s with oppressively muggy levels. A few showers are possible later this morning but our main threat for rain will come late in the day, with scattered storms being the main risk. Some of the storms could pack a punch, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Tonight, scattered showers are likely after midnight and continue on for the rest of our Friday. Low temps will once again be in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions stick around as well.
EnvironmentKVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Partly cloudy, storm chances increase tonight

Shower and storm chances will remain in the forecast, with a slight uptick in coverage across the Borderland. Thunderstorms could produce gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain that could lead to areas of flash flooding. Temperatures will be a few degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy