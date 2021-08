With the 2021 NFL Preseason now officially underway, the most recent draft class will be in the spotlight for several weeks. The coming season is inherently uncertain and exciting as it will reveal new stars, breakout teams and underperforming organizations. That said, the 2022 NFL Draft will serve as an opportunity for franchises to right their past wrongs and further enhance their rosters. This mock draft aims to introduce both underappreciated players and unexpected outcomes while still identifying top-tier talent in the college football ranks.