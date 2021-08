Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, went into space and returned Tuesday morning after a supersonic journey aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Joining the billionaire were Bezos’s brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, 82-year-old pilot and one of the women from “Mercury 13”; and an 18-year-old high school graduate named Oliver Daemen. This last Blue Origin first customer saw his father, an investor, buy him the ticket. Jeff Bezos said the “deepest” aspect of his brief space trip was the spectacular view he got from Earth; a planet that left him stunned by its “beauty” and its “fragility”.