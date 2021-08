Sometimes it just takes a player joining a new team or new scheme to reach his full potential. That's what happened last year with Stefon Diggs, as playing with big-armed Josh Allen enabled Diggs to become a first-team All-Pro despite not ever making a Pro Bowl. Now, owners are searching for the next Stefon Diggs among the potential 2021 Fantasy football sleepers. Kenny Golladay and Corey Davis are both popular choices in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, as the two receivers took their talents to New York with the Giants and Jets, respectively.