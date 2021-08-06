Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Whiteland Township, PA

West Whiteland Township’s Friends of the Parks to Host Pair of Concerts This Month at Miller Park

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3i7i_0bJjGjlb00
Image via West Whiteland Township's Friends of the Parks.

Bring friends, family, and your favorite beach chair or blanket to Miller Park in Exton on Sunday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 22.

West Whiteland Township’s Friends of the Parks – a nonprofit that enhances the quality of life for area residents through its programs, projects, and events – will present a pair of concerts, each beginning at 6:30 PM, that are free to the public.

Guests can bring their own food, and food trucks will also be onsite.

Chico’s Vibe will be playing on Aug. 8, and Slippery Band will perform on Aug. 22.

Those who attend the concert will have the first opportunity to complete West Whiteland Township’s new crossroads development survey. Share your input on what you would most like to see the area become. More information will soon be available online and in the township’s upcoming development-focused newsletter.

Friends of the Parks will round out the summer with Exton Park Community Day on Saturday, Sept. 25. Family-friendly outdoor events, food trucks, and live music will keep guests entertained until the fireworks finale at dusk.

The rain date for Community Day is Sunday, Sept. 26.

West Whiteland Township’s Friends of the Parks formed in 1992 to promote the township’s parks and plan and promote free, family-friendly events for the community. If you are interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor, or for more information on summer events, visit its website.

Comments / 0

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
West Whiteland Township, PA
Government
City
West Whiteland Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Exton, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miller Park#Concerts#Friends Of The Parks#Slippery Band#Exton Park Community Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
VISTA.Today

Forbes: PA Tourism Office’s New Garden-Themed Road Trip Links Outdoor Fans with Their Best Buds

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office has recently unveiled its Best Buds: A Garden Trail road trip. The self-guided sojourn takes travelers through gardens and arboretums in the Keystone State, including several local botanical attractions. Michele Herrmann sniffed through its details for Forbes. “Pennsylvania’s gardens and arboretums are steeped in as much...

Comments / 0

Community Policy