West Whiteland Township’s Friends of the Parks to Host Pair of Concerts This Month at Miller Park

Image via West Whiteland Township's Friends of the Parks.

Bring friends, family, and your favorite beach chair or blanket to Miller Park in Exton on Sunday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 22.

West Whiteland Township’s Friends of the Parks – a nonprofit that enhances the quality of life for area residents through its programs, projects, and events – will present a pair of concerts, each beginning at 6:30 PM, that are free to the public.

Guests can bring their own food, and food trucks will also be onsite.

Chico’s Vibe will be playing on Aug. 8, and Slippery Band will perform on Aug. 22.

Those who attend the concert will have the first opportunity to complete West Whiteland Township’s new crossroads development survey. Share your input on what you would most like to see the area become. More information will soon be available online and in the township’s upcoming development-focused newsletter.

Friends of the Parks will round out the summer with Exton Park Community Day on Saturday, Sept. 25. Family-friendly outdoor events, food trucks, and live music will keep guests entertained until the fireworks finale at dusk.

The rain date for Community Day is Sunday, Sept. 26.

West Whiteland Township’s Friends of the Parks formed in 1992 to promote the township’s parks and plan and promote free, family-friendly events for the community. If you are interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor, or for more information on summer events, visit its website .