Watch: Gable Steveson beats the clock to grab wrestling gold

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne U.S. wrestler lost a shot at gold in the last 10 seconds of her bout. Another claimed gold in the last second of his. Gable Steveson, named after wrestling legend Dan Gable, took an early lead in his bout for the gold medal in the 125kg freestyle, gave up the lead after being rolled around on the mat in the second period, then got a takedown just before the final buzzer to claim gold Friday evening at the Tokyo Olympics.

