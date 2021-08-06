Watch: Gable Steveson beats the clock to grab wrestling gold

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.