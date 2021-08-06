County health board recommends mandatory vaccinations for employees, decision anticipated next week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY –– New Hanover County’s Health and Human Services board voted 10-1 earlier this week to recommend county management require more than 1,700 employees get vaccinated for Covid-19. Following Monday’s meeting the advisory board advanced its recommendation to the county manager; the county’s leadership team is currently reviewing the proposal. If the management team chooses to make vaccines mandatory, the decision likely won’t need to go before the board of commissioners before being implemented, according to a county spokesperson.