Cowboys News: Game coverage, Dak's baseball injury, Hall of Fame bias, Garrett's exit

By Todd Brock
 6 days ago
The preseason kickoff game between the Cowboys and the Steelers was obviously the main course, but fans were also treated to a host of tasty side dishes as football made its return Thursday night. Lots of talk revolving around the Hall of Fame as the Classes of 2020 and 2021 prepare to be enshrined, so one longtime Dallas writer examined the perceived “Cowboys bias” in Canton and came away with an answer that may surprise some.

Drew Pearson talks about how he’ll react once he hits the podium for his speech, and the team website profiles the one-of-a-kind Cliff Harris and his remarkable journey to gridiron immortality. The biggest news of the night was Jerry Jones finally making a long-overdue promise to Jimmy Johnson that he’ll have a spot in the club’s Ring of Honor, but one NFL insider may have upstaged even that by reporting that the team has turned to an unlikely source regarding treatment for Dak Prescott’s throwing arm. Malik Hooker’s contract details are revealed, Jaylon Smith’s brother has a new NFL home, and former Cowboys skipper Jason Garrett ruffles a few feathers in the Big Apple with a mysterious and abrupt end to his latest press conference.

Cowboys Wire Game Coverage

Not a lot of action in Thursday night’s 16-3 loss to the Steelers, but there is plenty to talk about. Here’s the first course, with plenty more on the way:

Cowboys have reportedly contacted MLB's Rangers for help dealing with Dak Prescott's injury :: Fox Sports

NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed during Thursday’s pregame show that Cowboys quarterback is dealing with “more of a baseball injury” in his throwing arm. Glazer described the pain point as being “under the armpit” and reported that Dallas trainers have reached out to the Texas Rangers staff for a second opinion on how to treat the injury. Glazer says the Cowboys fully expects Prescott to be ready to start Week 1.

Facts debunk narrative that Hall of Fame voters have an anti-Cowboys bias :: Dallas Morning News

Longtime Cowboys reporter and Hall of Fame voter Rick Gosselin dives into the longstanding idea that the bar for getting into Canton is somehow higher for members of America’s Team. Yes, there are Cowboys greats who are still waiting, but the bottom line is this: “Only four franchises have more” players in the Hall, Gosselin writes. “So enough with the Cowboys bias already.”

Jerry Jones highlights areas Cowboys are looking to improve in 2021 :: NFL.com

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones relived Michael Irvin’s playing career and Hall of Fame enshrinement speech before Thursday’s game before checking off a list of things the current team needs to do. The first item Jones mentioned? Turnovers.

Malik Hooker contract details revealed :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson on Hall of Fame speech: 'You know I'm going to cry' :: Cowboys Wire

The 11-year-veteran has always worn his heart on his sleeve. Now that the sleeve is the Hall of Fame’s proprietary shade of gold, expect his enshrinement speech to be an emotional one. “I was reading my speech this morning crying! In the hotel room! You know I’m going to cry,” Pearson told NFL Network‘s Steve Wyche and fellow member of the Cowboys’ 88 Club Michael Irvin. “I’m not going to hold it in.”

Mike McCarthy has heavy family contingent in Canton :: Kristi Scales (Twitter)

"Captain Crash" Cliff Harris joining Hall of Fame :: The Mothership

Jimmy Johnson is the household name. Drew Pearson is the sentimental favorite. But the Cowboys have a third star joining the Hall of Fame firmament this weekend, too. From going undrafted out of tiny Ouachita Baptist University to serving in the National Guard while learning to play defense in the NFL, the safety nicknamed “Captain Crash” has had a road to Canton unlike any other.

Dan Quinn appears likely to perform 2021 DC duties from booth :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Cowboys franchise value reaches $6.5 billion. Yes, with a B. Here's how. :: Cowboys Wire

It’s good to be the king. After a year in a pandemic where the salary cap dropped due to financial losses, the Cowboys were one of two NFL teams to have operating revenue of over $100 million, and Dallas was the only one to make over $200 million in operating revenue.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2022 modern-era predictions :: NFL.com

Adam Rank goes down the slate of former players who will be eligible for the Hall of Fame next year. Among the first-timers will be former Cowboys Tony Romo and DeMarcus Lawrence, but Rank doesn’t feel either seems like an automatic first-ballot guy.

Panthers sign running back Rod Smith :: Panthers.com

Former Cowboys running back Rod Smith has found a new NFL home. The 29-year-old spent four seasons in Dallas; in 48 games, he compiled 359 rushing yards and five touchdowns, adding 272 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. Carolina will be Smith’s sixth pro team. He is the older brother of Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Jason Garrett wants to be called “coach,” too (unless he’s kidding) :: ProFootballTalk

Giants offensive coordinator (and former Cowboys head coach) Jason Garrett ended a Thursday press conference by seemingly correcting a reporter who called him by his first name. “Good to see you, Coach,” Garrett ordered as he left the lectern. “That’s how we do it around here.” Social media was genuinely divided on whether Garrett was seriously offended, poking fun at former Cowboys star Deion Sanders (who is insisting that media address him as “Coach” at Jackson State), or simply encouraging the New York press to reply to his standard parting words with enthusiasm that matches his own.

