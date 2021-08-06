Vermont State Police say man attacked Hartford officer before being shot to death
HARTFORD, Vt. – A man repeatedly punched and attempted to strangle a Hartford police officer before he was shot and killed by the officer, the Vermont State Police said. Investigators say a Paula Street resident called police at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to report a man creating was a disturbance outside the home. When an officer arrived, the man charged the officer, who attempted to stop the assault with pepper spray.www.news10.com
