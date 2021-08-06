Cancel
Laconia, NH

Record year for raffle

Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Unprecedented” captures this year’s 29th annual Charity Motorcycle Raffle Fundraiser, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Laconia. Touting our message, “only 3,000 tickets are sold,” to multitudes of faithful motorcycle raffle ticket buyers during Laconia Motorcycle Week, has notably encouraged sales over the years. Repeat customers who waited to purchase their tickets were surprised to hear we had sold out Thursday morning during the rally – a Club first.

