‘Spider-Man’ Favorite Jacob Batalon to Headline Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’

A new promotion of the Spider-Man films promises that the third installment will be the greatest adventure that Peter Parker has experienced to date. In 2016 Peter Parker of Tom Holland debuted in Marvel Studios in Captain America: Civil War, later starred in his own movie titled Spider-Man: Homecoming and it was also a fundamental part of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The last time we saw him was in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and now everything is ready for his epic return in Spider-Man: No Way Home on Christmas 2021.