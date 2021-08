If you’re planning a trip to Italy this season—and possibly beyond—you’re going to want to make sure you’ve got one quintessential accessory before making the trip. No, it’s not a trendy beach bag for looking good during lazy days along the Italian Riviera, nor is it a designer pair of sunglasses. Italy’s new green pass is far less stylish than any other accessories you’ll be toting along for your travels, but it sure will make you look good and help you enjoy la dolce vita.