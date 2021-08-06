Paul Zeise: Pressley Harvin III was the most exciting Steelers player Thursday — and that says a whole lot

Rudolph will start Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Coach Mike Tomlin plans to rest Ben Roethlisberger on Thursday, so Rudolph will begin the preseason opener under center. The 26-year-old will be replaced by Dwayne Haskins to close out the first half before Joshua Dobbs enters the contest to finish the second half. Rudolph appeared in five games during the 2020 campaign and completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He's had more in-game experience than Dobbs across the last two seasons, but he'll face competition for the Steelers' No. 2 job at quarterback from Haskins during training camp and in the preseason. The Steelers will likely give Roethlisberger plenty of rest ahead of his age-39 season, so Rudolph should have plenty of opportunities to play during the team's four exhibition games.