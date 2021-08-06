Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Paul Zeise: Pressley Harvin III was the most exciting Steelers player Thursday — and that says a whole lot

By Ray Fittipaldo/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first chapter of the most anticipated back-up quarterback derby in football history is in the books as the Steelers won their first preseason game Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game against Dallas. If that was the most exciting part of the game, then the game was far more...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Iverson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Football Players#Cowboys#American Football#The Hall Of Fame Game#This Hall Of Fame Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFanSided

Steelers: 3 players fighting for their job this preseason

With an extra opportunity afforded via the Hall of Fame Game, these three Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting for their jobs this preseason. The NFL preseason has finally been cut down to three games this year, for most teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night, so players on those two teams who are on the roster bubble get an extra opportunity in game conditions to prove themselves worthy.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Honest Assessment Of Steelers Pass Rusher Melvin Ingram

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash in free agency when the team signed former All-Pro pass rusher Melvin Ingram. Paired alongside T.J. Watt, the Steelers have high expectations for their pass-rushing pair. However, with Watt out of training camp awaiting a new deal, Ingram has been receiving more work than usual.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Ben Roethlisberger cracks the Top 15

We are about to begin the 2021 NFL preseason, and fantasy football draft season is officially in full swing. Over the next few weeks, we are going to rank the top players at each of the four major fantasy positions (QB, RB, WR, TE) so that you can be ahead of the game and win your fantasy football league this season. Today, we will begin with the quarterbacks.
NFLCBS Sports

Top NFL players by jersey number: From Kyler Murray to Aaron Donald, a 1-99 ranking for the 2021 season

The 2021 NFL season is finally in sight. But this year, unlike seasons past, players may be wearing jersey numbers unfamiliar to even trained eyes. Thanks to loosened restrictions that enable different positions to rock single digits starting this fall, some of the league's top talent will be sporting a new look. With that in mind, we decided to revisit every single number -- from 1 to 99 -- and identify the best player set to wear each one going into the 2021 campaign.
NFLFanSided

3 most impressive players at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp

Pittsburgh has had some players that have raised eyebrows recently, but these three have stood above the rest at Steelers training camp. This time of year, it’s hard to believe everything you hear on social media. With limited contact in many NFL training camp practices, most players look impressive in shorts. However, these past few weeks I feel like I’ve really learned a lot about which players are truly performing well and which ones have been overhyped.
NFLallfans.co

Steelers inching closer to 100 percent players vaccinated

Doesn’t appear Najee Harris is wearing the yellow wristband today at practice. That would be an indication that he is fully vaccinated @KDKA. The Pittsburgh Steelers could end up being the first NFL team to be fully vaccinated ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL season. During the initial days of training camp, only a handful of guys were wearing the yellow wristbands indicated they were not fully vaccinated but several reported today, at least one guy, rookie running back Najee Harris is now fully vaccinated and no longer wearing his wristband.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Work Out Three Players Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a pair of defenders on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions sheet. Per this tweet by the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the team worked out LB Curtis Bolton and DB T.J. Morrison. Bolton served as a one-year starter for Oklahoma, recording a whopping 142 total...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Paul Zeise: Dwayne Haskins is giving Steelers a reason to be optimistic

The 2021 NFL season hasn’t even begun and there is already a discussion about the Steelers’ 2022 season. That’s mostly because there are many worried about the Steelers’ quarterback position after Ben Roethlisberger retires, and Roethlisberger is expected to step away after this season. There has been a lot of...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Slated to start Thursday

Rudolph will start Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Coach Mike Tomlin plans to rest Ben Roethlisberger on Thursday, so Rudolph will begin the preseason opener under center. The 26-year-old will be replaced by Dwayne Haskins to close out the first half before Joshua Dobbs enters the contest to finish the second half. Rudolph appeared in five games during the 2020 campaign and completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He's had more in-game experience than Dobbs across the last two seasons, but he'll face competition for the Steelers' No. 2 job at quarterback from Haskins during training camp and in the preseason. The Steelers will likely give Roethlisberger plenty of rest ahead of his age-39 season, so Rudolph should have plenty of opportunities to play during the team's four exhibition games.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Records sack Thursday

Highsmith tallied three tackles (two solo), including one sack, in the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. Highsmith is competing with newcomer Melvin Ingram for a starting outside linebacker role ahead of the regular season, and he made an early impact with two tackles behind the line of scrimmage Thursday. The 2020 third-rounder appeared in every game last season and racked up 48 tackles (30 solo), including two sacks, and an interception.
NFLallfans.co

Who will be the Steelers best player on offense?

We have talked at length about how the Pittsburgh Steelers have been trashed around the league for a number of reasons. Mainly the topic many latch onto is the weaknesses of the offensive side of the football. Whether their concerns are legitimate, like worrying about an old quarterback in a new school scheme. Or an ignorant take like saying the Steelers offensive line is terrible despite having been completely rebuilt with a brand new scheme, this side of the football can’t seem to catch a break.
NFLSteelers Depot

New Faces 2021: P Pressley Harvin III

We’ve said goodbye to all of the prominent members of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster from a year ago. So now it’s time to introduce ourselves to the new blood. Many of them, of course, are draft picks. The team also ended up picking up numerous players via free agency. The majority of those we’ll likely be seeing in-season at some point.
NFLallfans.co

Ranking the 5 most valuable Steelers in fantasy football

The Steelers boast some talented players, here are the 5 most valuable ones to own in fantasy football leagues this year. Fantasy Football has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and younger fans can’t help but think of how the game will affect their fantasy teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers have...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

5 reasons for Steelers’ fans to be excited for the Hall of Fame Game

The game doesn’t count towards their record. Not many starters will play. I’ll just wait until the regular season. There are many reasons some fans would chose to skip the Steelers’ first preseason game. Honestly, most of those who would skip the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night have the same attitude about the entire preseason, save for maybe half a game when the majority of starters are playing.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not in line to play Thursday

Though Roethlisberger will travel with the Steelers for Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game versus Dallas, he's slated to be rested, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reports. The same applies to other key veteran players like Cam Heyward and Joe Haden, among others. As outlined by coach Mike Tomlin,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy