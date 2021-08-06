Cancel
Russian on trial in Austria over execution-style killing

 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian man went on trial Friday in Austria over the execution-style shooting death of a 43-year-old Chechen in a Vienna suburb last year. Austrian public broadcaster ORF says prosecutors were unable to determine whether the killing was politically motivated or resulted from an argument the men had over a gun deal. Members of the Chechen exile community in Austria said the victim of the July 2002 slaying might have been targeted for criticizing the authoritarian leader of Russia’s Chechnya region. ORF reported Friday that a defense lawyer has said the man on trial didn't carry out the shooting. The lawyer is trying to place blame on the victim’s bodyguard instead.

