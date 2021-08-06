Cancel
Madison, PA

Kenny, Archibald win Olympic debut of women's Madison

 6 days ago

IZU, Japan (AP) — The British duo of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the Olympic debut of the women’s Madison in easy fashion. Britain ended up with 78 points. The Danish pair of Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth earned 35 points to take the silver medal and the Russian duo of Gulnaz Khatuntseva and Marila Novolodskaia had 26 points for bronze. Also, Harrie Lavreysen rallied past Dutch teammate Jeffrey Hoogland to win the men’s sprint. Britain's Jack Carlin took the bronze medal over Russia's Denis Dmitriev.

