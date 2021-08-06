Olympic baseball a cross between Double-A and Old-Timers Day

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Imagine Olympic swimming without the world’s top 100. Or track and field missing the 100 strongest and fastest. Or gymnastics, if the 100 most talented weren’t on hand. That’s what the Olympic baseball tournament is, largely a cross between Double-A ball and Old-Timers Day. If acronyms are essential to the Olympics, DFA is as significant as IOC. Many of the players had been designated for assignment, baseball lingo for removed from a 40-man Major League Baseball roster prior to an unconditional release. There was a diamond talent level far below that displayed at the MLB Futures Game in July.