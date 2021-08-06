Amnesty calls for probe into killings of militants in Egypt

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police say they have killed three militants in a gun battle during a raid on their hideout near the eastern city of Lahore. The Sunday raid took place after police received information that the alleged militants belonged to the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The banned group is also known as the Pakistani Taliban. Police say the three men were hiding in a rented house in the city of Ferozwala, a Lahore suburb. Eastern Punjab province has seen several militant attacks in recent years, including one in June near the home of a militant leader that left three people including a police officer dead.