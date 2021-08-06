Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Amnesty calls for probe into killings of militants in Egypt

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — A global human rights watchdog has urged Egyptian judicial authorities to investigate what appear to have been extra-judicial killings of militants by the military in the country's restive northern Sinai Peninsula. Amnesty International released a statement on Thursday commenting on a video released earlier this week by Egypt’s armed forces, where troops appear to be hunting down and killing alleged militants in Sinai's desert. Egypt has been battling militants in the northern Sinai for years. Violence and instability there intensified after the 2013 military ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive Islamist president, amid nationwide protests against his brief rule.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty International#Sinai Peninsula#Ap#Egyptian#Islamist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Trial Over Iran 1988 Mass Murder Begins In Sweden

An Iranian official accused of involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents goes on trial in Sweden on Tuesday in a landmark case likely to stoke tensions in the Islamic republic. Hamid Noury, 60, is accused by Swedish prosecutors of "intentionally taking the life of a very...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Amnesty International: Rapes widespread in Tigray

A report released Tuesday from Amnesty International found that Ethiopian forces involved in the ongoing fighting in the Tigray region have subjected hundreds of local women and girls to rape and other sexual violence. The international human rights group said in its report, titled, “‘I Don't Know If They Realized...
Middle Easthot96.com

Egypt’s Sisi calls for first bread price rise in decades

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said it was time to increase the price of the country’s subsidised bread, revisiting the issue for the first time since 1977 when then president Anwar Sadat reversed a price rise in the face of riots. Sisi on Tuesday did not specify...
Worldwcn247.com

Pakistani counterterrorism police kill 3 militants in raid

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police say they have killed three militants in a gun battle during a raid on their hideout near the eastern city of Lahore. The Sunday raid took place after police received information that the alleged militants belonged to the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The banned group is also known as the Pakistani Taliban. Police say the three men were hiding in a rented house in the city of Ferozwala, a Lahore suburb. Eastern Punjab province has seen several militant attacks in recent years, including one in June near the home of a militant leader that left three people including a police officer dead.
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
WorldBirmingham Star

UN mission calls for probe into Herat compound attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 1 (ANI): The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Sunday called on the Taliban to undertake a full investigation and provide answers concerning a recent attack on the UN's compound in a western part of the country. On Friday, an attack on the UN compound in...
Middle EastAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Egypt's Sisi calls for price hike on subsidised bread

CAIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday said it is time to increase the price of the country's subsidised bread for the first time in decades. Sisi did not propose an amount for any potential increase, but any change to the food support system in...
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

US envoy meets Libyan commander to push for elections

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Libya has met with a Libyan military commander amid international efforts to salvage a U.N.-brokered roadmap for elections in the North African country late this year. Richard Norland met Wednesday with Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces in the Egyptian capital Cairo. The meeting was part of U.S. efforts to support Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections, the U.S. Embassy said. The meeting came amid growing tensions between the transitional government and Hifter after he announced earlier this week the promotions of military officers without consulting or getting approval from the ruling Presidential Council.
EntertainmentUnion Leader

After an Afghan 'comedian' is killed by militants, videos of his treatment spark outrage nationwide

KABUL - Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen, and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life. Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches - symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan - on their backsides.
Public Safetyprimenewsghana.com

Militants kill 30 in Burkina Faso village attacks

Suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso have killed 30 people in the north of the country, officials say. Armed men targeted villages near the border with Niger on Wednesday, before opening fire on security forces who responded to the raids. Eleven civilians are among the dead. Burkina Faso's defence ministry said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy