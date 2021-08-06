Hamels to Dodgers...Yanks lose Sanchez...Knicks ink Randle
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels has signed a prorated one-year, $3.05 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers through the end of the season, a deal actually worth about $1 million. There are $200,000 bonuses for each start and every relief appearance of 3 1/3 innings or more, up to a total of 15 each. He agreed to accept an optional assignment to the minors, and the team agreed to recall him no later than Sept. 2.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0