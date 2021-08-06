Good day on beach and courts for US women in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — The United States women had a good day on the beach and on the courts at the Tokyo Games. The American beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman won the gold medal. The American women's volleyball and basketball teams advanced to their gold medal finals. The gold medal for Ross rounds out a career set for the 39-year-old. She won a silver in 2012 and a bronze in 2016. Brittney Griner had a double-double to lead the women's basketball team to a 20-point win over Serbia.www.wcn247.com
