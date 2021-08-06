5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stocks look steady, but bond yields rise ahead of jobs data. U.S. stock futures were steady ahead of Friday's release of the government's July employment report. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.25% in early trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Thursday closed at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271 points, or 0.8%, to about 80 points away from last month's record close. The three stock benchmarks were all tracking for their second positive week in the past three.