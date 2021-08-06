Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New Mexico Democrats: Federal oil and gas methane policy must match state's stricter rules

Current-Argus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico’s Democrat leaders in Congress urged the federal administration to adopt methane emission restrictions like those recently enacted by the State of New Mexico. Earlier this year, Congress voted to reverse a decision under the administration of former-President Donald Trump that limited the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate methane from fossil fuel operations.

www.currentargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
Person
Martin Heinrich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Democrats#Methane Gas#Natural Gas#The State Of New Mexico#Emrnd#State#Republican#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Energy IndustryCurrent-Argus

Oil and gas industry in New Mexico could drill for almost 2 decades with no federal leases

New Mexico oil and gas operators could have almost another 20 years of drilling if not another single federal lease was issued, per recent research. A study from the Conservation Economics Institute, commissioned by the Natural Resources Defense Council found that while New Mexico had the least unused federal acreage leased by the industry compared with other states analyzed in the study, it still has decades until oil companies run out of public land to drill upon.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Governor pardons an additional 19 people for 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced via a press release Friday that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a series of 19 pardons to people convicted of crimes in New Mexico. The release states the majority of the pardons are for people guilty of non-violent crimes. Story continues below:
Energy IndustryPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Two Western states act to control methane

Tim Lydon of Writers on the Range: 'Methane rules today could produce swift returns on climate.'New Mexico, the third-ranking U.S. oil producer, has moved to curtail methane pollution from the oil and gas industry, moving it closer to neighboring Colorado's leadership. Methane is a dangerous greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change and also damages human health. With the United States among the world's top methane polluters, and the Biden administration promising tighter nationwide rules, these two Western states set a bar for other states to follow. For decades, the oil and gas industry has freely discharged the colorless...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Report finds little impact on Western states from federal oil and gas leasing pause

Even if the federal government’s pause on new oil and gas leases on public lands became permanent, companies have already stockpiled enough leases to keep drilling on federally owned lands in Colorado for the next 35 years, a new analysis finds. The estimate of “future years of drilling opportunities” was calculated in a study of […] The post Report finds little impact on Western states from federal oil and gas leasing pause appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Congress & Courtskrwg.org

EPA Urged To Strengthen Methane Rules For Oil And Gas Industry

Commentary: U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) are calling on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan to consider current New Mexico state rules as the EPA works towards new proposed methane emissions regulations for the oil and gas industry.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. Senate Democrats Target Big Oil for Carbon Polluters Fund

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday unveiled legislation establishing a $500 billion fund to be financed by Big Oil and other "carbon polluters" that they hope to attach to broader climate control legislation expected later this year. Modeled after the 1980 "Superfund" program in which...
Energy Industryedf.org

With oil and gas pollution rules restored, what’s next for EPA on methane?

Last month, President Biden signed into law S.J. Res. 14, a Congressional Review Act resolution restoring methane pollution standards for the oil and gas sector by repealing Trump-era rollbacks. With bipartisan backing, Congress passed the measure and rejected the Trump administration’s dangerous weakening of methane protections and its unlawful attempt to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from setting stronger standards in the future.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Stop pretending that crush of immigrants at Texas border isn’t driving COVID cases

If you’re getting tired of hearing the word “surge,” don’t read the latest news about Texas’ southern border. According to federal data, U.S. Border Patrol agents detained 834 unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.–Mexico border Wednesday. That’s the highest single-day number since the Biden administration began reporting daily total apprehensions...
Public HealthPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

State hospital, prison employees must be vaccinated or face weekly COVID tests under new policy

Starting Sept. 7, if workers in these facilities do not get vaccinated, they must take weekly tests for the virus. The tests will be at no cost to the employee, and will mostly take place on site, the administration said. The post State hospital, prison employees must be vaccinated or face weekly COVID tests under new policy appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

Comments / 0

Community Policy