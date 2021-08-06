Cancel
Tampa, FL

Tampa Man Facing Murder Charges After Fatal November Overdose

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for supplying the drug that led to another individual’s fatal overdose.

On November 8, 2020, Stephen Bowman, 59, called 911 to report he found the victim unresponsive inside an apartment located on the 15000 block of Arbor Reserve Circle in Tampa.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an interview with detectives, Bowman admitted to giving the victim a drug prior to his death, and further admitted to tampering with physical evidence before deputies arrived at the scene. Bowman was arrested.

Autopsy and toxicology results revealed the victim’s cause of death to be intoxication by gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

Detectives presented these findings to the State Attorney’s Office and Bowman was arrested and charged on Wednesday, with Murder in the First Degree Which Resulted From The Unlawful Distribution Of A Controlled Substance.

“This man’s reckless decision led to the loss of a human life and landed him behind bars with a murder charge,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While regret will not do much for him at this point, we hope this case serves as a warning to others.”

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
