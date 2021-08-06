Another 21 Spirit flights at Tampa airport canceled for Friday, Saturday

A Spirit Airlines plane gets ready to push back and depart at Tampa International Airport on Nov. 19, 2019. The carrier continued to experience cancellations in Tampa on Friday morning. [ DIRK SHADD | Tampa Bay Times ]

Spirit Airlines’ string of flight cancellations at Tampa International Airport and beyond will stretch into the weekend.

Another 21 Spirit departures and arrivals had already been called off for Friday and Saturday as of 8 a.m., according to Tampa International Airport spokesperson Ashley Iaccarino.

Destinations and points of origins affected include cities like Houston, Las Vegas, Chicago, New Orleans, Detroit, Indianapolis and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware.com, Spirit had cancelled 255 flights and delayed 15 others nationwide as of 8 a.m. That’s more than 14 times the number of cancellations by the next-highest U.S. carrier, American Airlines.

Including the Friday and Saturday cancellations, Spirit Airlines has cancelled nearly 150 flights at Tampa International Airport since July 31.

Spirit has blamed its more than 2,000 cancellations this week on weather, staffing shortages, a system outage and backups from last weekend. The airline has recommended that travelers check their email and flight status before coming to an airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.