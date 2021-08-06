Cancel
Elverson, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Custom-Built Cape Cod a True Haven in Elverson

VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

A custom-built Cape Cod with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Elverson.

This one-of-a-kind residence is a true haven with guaranteed privacy and gorgeous vistas.

The home boasts an extra-large wraparound porch ideal for relaxing while enjoying the perfectly landscaped grounds and surrounding nature.

Inside, the highlights include a spacious main-floor owner’s suite, cozy living room with fireplace, and the gourmet kitchen featuring a large island with seating and copious counter and cabinet space.

Three additional bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with a full bath and walk-up attic. Meanwhile, the basement is home to a full en suite, game room and entertaining area, and separate office space.

The home is an entertainer’s dream with multiple sitting areas outside, including two screened-in areas that can be enjoyed throughout the entire year.

The property is also home to a barn with four-car garage and a heated shop with 14-foot ceilings, as well as additional office space with entertaining area above.

Read and see more of this house at 258 Bollinger Road, listed for $1,299,900, on Realtor.com.

Check out VISTA Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

Click here to shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

