Malvern Bank House of the Week: Custom-Built Cape Cod a True Haven in Elverson

A custom-built Cape Cod with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Elverson.

This one-of-a-kind residence is a true haven with guaranteed privacy and gorgeous vistas.

The home boasts an extra-large wraparound porch ideal for relaxing while enjoying the perfectly landscaped grounds and surrounding nature.

Inside, the highlights include a spacious main-floor owner’s suite, cozy living room with fireplace, and the gourmet kitchen featuring a large island with seating and copious counter and cabinet space.

Three additional bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with a full bath and walk-up attic. Meanwhile, the basement is home to a full en suite, game room and entertaining area, and separate office space.

The home is an entertainer’s dream with multiple sitting areas outside, including two screened-in areas that can be enjoyed throughout the entire year.

The property is also home to a barn with four-car garage and a heated shop with 14-foot ceilings, as well as additional office space with entertaining area above.

258 Bollinger Road, listed for $1,299,900

