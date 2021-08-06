Even after troops leave Afghanistan, Iraq, resulting brain injury research continuing for VHA

As the U.S. withdraws troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has waged a insurgent campaign to defeat the Afghan government forces and take control of the region. Just one month ago defending this position, President Biden committed to staying out of the conflict, saying the U.S. had done enough to empower the Afghan military; however on Monday August 9th, Taliban militants captured their sixth provincial Afghan capital. The Taliban has scored multiple military victories in a short time and Afghan citizens have begun fleeing from their homes in what they expect to be an eventual Taliban takeover of their country. Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) an Afghanistan War veteran, joins to discuss why he believes President Biden is leaving the U.S. vulnerable by withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, what was accomplished in Afghanistan after 20 years of war, how Russia and China may take advantage of hostility in the region and why Taliban control creates a threat of terrorism in the West.