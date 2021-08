Congressman Henry Cuellar (MBA, ’82), a Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) alum, visited the campus Friday bringing some good news for the University and its students. It’s the kind of good news that represents millions invested in TAMIU and its students… nearly $31 million in new funding for this 2021 academic year. The main funding sources are the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), among others.