DoorDash Now Has A Way To Order From 2 Spots For A Single Delivery Fee
If you’ve ever wished you could make two orders for one delivery fee on DoorDash, you’re in luck. The delivery platform is finally making it possible to double up on your orders by ordering from two spots, thanks to its new DoubleDash feature, so say goodbye to back-to-back deliveries with extra fees. To get started on your next order, here’s how to use DoorDash’s DoubleDash for a bonus delivery.www.elitedaily.com
