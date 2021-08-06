Cancel
DoorDash Now Has A Way To Order From 2 Spots For A Single Delivery Fee

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever wished you could make two orders for one delivery fee on DoorDash, you’re in luck. The delivery platform is finally making it possible to double up on your orders by ordering from two spots, thanks to its new DoubleDash feature, so say goodbye to back-to-back deliveries with extra fees. To get started on your next order, here’s how to use DoorDash’s DoubleDash for a bonus delivery.

www.elitedaily.com

Technologyprogressivegrocer.com

DoorDash Introduces Way to Shop Several Stores in 1 Order

DoorDash has debuted a service allowing consumers to shop across several stores and categories in a single order. According to a blog post by DoorDash Product Manager Prithvi Guru, DoubleDash “lets you add your favorite items from nearby stores to your original order for no additional delivery fee or order minimum. Both your orders will arrive together, with the same Dasher.”
Janesville, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

SNAP cardholders can now order groceries for delivery, pickup from Schnucks, company says

Supermarket chain Schnucks now has grocery delivery and pickup available for people who pay through the federal food vouchers. In an announcement Monday, Schnucks said it is offering curbside service and delivery of grocery orders to those who pay using a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card, better known as SNAP at all 110 of its stores. The change allows SNAP cardholders to use their electronic benefits transfer card to pay for grocery orders.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Domino's New Delivery Promo Is Surprising Customers With Free Food

Sometimes it feels like pizza can sell itself, but that hasn't stopped the big chains from breaking out the deals to try to get you to grab a pie (or three) for dinner. According to Thrillist, Pizza Hut currently has a promotion to get people to buy their stuffed crust pizza, while Ledo Pizza, as of this writing, plans to give away pies to anyone who has recently received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Meanwhile, Hungry Howie's has a promo code that can score a full meal. While these offers prove tempting, none of them hold a candle (or a pizza oven flame) to what Domino's has in store for hungry customers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheSpoon

DoorDash Users Can Now Add C-Store Items to Their Restaurant Orders

DoorDash this week launched a new feature, DoubleDash, that lets users bundle items from different businesses like convenience stores together into a single transaction. DoorDash customers can add c-store items to their original restaurant order and checkout with a single transaction and no extra delivery fees, according to a company blog post.
New York City, NYwmleader.com

NYC extends limits on food delivery app fees to February 2022

New York City capped food delivery app fees to help restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s keeping those limits in place as the recovery begins. Gothamist reports the City Council has passed a bill that extends caps on delivery app fees until February 17th, 2022. The limits were due to expire in August and kept fees no higher than 15 percent for deliveries, plus 5 percent for other services. Apps could have charged up to 35 percent without the fee ceiling.
Chicago, ILprogressivegrocer.com

Whole Foods Testing $9.95 Delivery Fee

Whole Foods Market is adding a $9.95 delivery fee to online orders from Amazon Prime members in at least five markets. According to Bloomberg, shoppers in the Boston, Chicago, Manchester, N.H., Portland, Maine, and Providence, R.I., were informed of the fee, which starts on deliveries after Aug. 30. “This service...
WHNT-TV

Redstone Arsenal Commissary opens online ordering and curbside delivery service

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal Commissary will open a new online ordering and curbside delivery service called Commissary CLICK2GO starting August 3. “This service really speaks to the needs of our customers who can now plan, order and pay for their purchases online and then just drive to the store to get them without having to get out of their vehicle,” said the Defense Commissary Agency’s store director, Samuel Somerville.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Whole Foods Market to pilot new grocery delivery fee

Citing increased online grocery volume and operating costs, Whole Foods Market later this month plans to test a $9.95 fee for two-hour deliveries in six metropolitan markets, including for Amazon Prime members. Parent company Amazon informed Whole Foods customers of the upcoming delivery charge, described as a “service fee,” last...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
MarketWatch

Amazon launching free same-day delivery in six cities, grocery delivery fees in other cities

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that it will add six cities to those offering same-day delivery of millions of items. Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Tampa, Charlotte and Houston will offer the option throughout the day, with items ordered by midnight eligible for delivery by 8 a.m. The service is free for qualifying orders of more than $35 placed by Prime members. The e-commerce giant is also piloting a $9.95 grocery-delivery fee from Whole Foods to Prime members in Boston; Chicago; Manchester, N.H.; Portland, Maine; and Providence, R.I., starting Aug. 30, according to mediareports. An email was sent to impacted customers explaining that the fee is meant to cover operating costs. Grocery pickup will continue to be free for Prime subscribers. Amazon's stock is up 3% for the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up 17.3% since the start of the year.
Businessluxurylaunches.com

DoorDash a Daytona? Rolex in Scotland offers lockdown delivery service where the most sought after watches are hand delivered in chauffeur driven limousines

Buying a Rolex (no matter how rich you are) is an experience. There is excitement, a few butterflies in the stomach, and the instant urge to click pic and post. The pandemic has changed not just the faces and functioning of businesses but also how consumers shop. The consumer indeed prefers buying everything and anything online; As long as the brand offers the click-and-collect or home delivery service, the customers theirs. Keeping this new wave of change in mind, one of the luxury watch world’s biggest brands, Rolex, too, has jumped on the bandwagon despite never having an online sales presence.
Grocery & SupermaketFood & Wine

Whole Foods Is Now Charging Prime Members Delivery Fees in Some Cities

Amazon puts a lot of effort into getting customers to join its Amazon Prime subscription service. Along with the program's signature free shipping, Amazon has continued to tack on other benefits: Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Day….And when Whole Foods joined the Amazon family in 2017, the upmarket grocer was tossed into the mix — things like Whole Foods Prime deals and free two-hour delivery. Plus, Amazon has to keep up with itself, so in 2019, Amazon also dropped delivery fees on its own Amazon Fresh grocery service.
Economyrestaurantbusinessonline.com

New DoorDash feature DoubleDash allows orders from 2 businesses at once

DoorDash is now allowing users to order delivery from multiple businesses at once. With the new feature, called DoubleDash, diners can order dinner from a restaurant and dessert from a convenience store nearby. All of it will be delivered together, the company said, with no additional delivery fee. DoubleDash will...
Industryrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Drone delivery has to crawl before it can soar

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. How sisterhood helps Applebee's and IHOP embrace technology. Having dual brands provides a single path to double adoption, says John Peyton, CEO of parent company Dine Brands Global. Restaurant workers...
Grocery & Supermaketdrugstorenews.com

Schnucks’ delivery, pickup orders now eligible for EBT Snap payment

Through the company’s partnership with Instacart, Schnuck Markets today announced that Schnucks Delivers and curbside pickup orders are now eligible for EBT SNAP payment. With this program, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to use their benefits to access qualified fresh food and pantry staples online from Schnucks’ 110 locations across four states.

