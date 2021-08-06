Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Man arrested after standoff with police in northwest Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
Posted by 
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago

No injuries were reported as the tense standoff, on Sorrento north of 7 Mile Rd. and east of Outer Drive, came to a peaceful conclusion just before 8 a.m.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Guns#Swat#Https T Co 9bsne9skbl#Reportermikec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy