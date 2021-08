0Tennis player Rafael Nadal is recognized as one of the best athletes in the history of sport and is considered, along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, as the best tennis player in history. The peculiarity of him mainly concerns his great victories on clay with the Iberian tennis player who has won 62 titles on clay and thanks to this he is considered the 'King of clay' Rafael Nadal is considered almost unanimously as the strongest tennis player in the beaten earth.