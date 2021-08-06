Shawn Vestal: The Giddings affair illuminates the extent of the cancer in extremist politics

In the two days before Ethan Murray was shot to death by a Spokane County deputy, he had been contacted by local city and county officers on six separate occasions. In each of these incidents, Murray – a 25-year-old homeless man – exhibited signs of distress indicating mental illness. He stuffed money into his mouth and chewed it. His answers to officers’ questions were nonsensical or nonsequiturs. He talked to himself – “having a conversation with the air,” as one officer put it in a written report. He was writing on his body with a ballpoint pen in another instance, “but he and the writing made no sense,” another officer wrote.