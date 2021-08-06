Shawn Vestal: The Giddings affair illuminates the extent of the cancer in extremist politics
If you had chosen “defiantly celebrating the doxing of a rape victim” on your bingo card for the next new low in Idaho politics, then ding-ding-ding for you. Otherwise, boos all around. The sordid affair of Priscilla Giddings and her public sharing of personal information about a woman who testified that a lawmaker raped her while she was an intern, is nothing but ugly – another sign that the farthest-flung fringes of conservatism have departed Earth to dwell in a wholly separate realm of facts and morality.www.spokesman.com
