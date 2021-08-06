Cancel
Public Safety

Shawn Vestal: The Giddings affair illuminates the extent of the cancer in extremist politics

By Shawn Vestal shawnv@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you had chosen “defiantly celebrating the doxing of a rape victim” on your bingo card for the next new low in Idaho politics, then ding-ding-ding for you. Otherwise, boos all around. The sordid affair of Priscilla Giddings and her public sharing of personal information about a woman who testified that a lawmaker raped her while she was an intern, is nothing but ugly – another sign that the farthest-flung fringes of conservatism have departed Earth to dwell in a wholly separate realm of facts and morality.

Idaho Statetribuneledgernews.com

Combative Rep. Giddings defends outing alleged rape victim

BOISE — Embattled Idaho state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who is running for lieutenant governor, engaged in a testy two-hour exchange with the House Ethics Committee on Monday, bristling at most of the questions she was asked and terming them “irrelevant” while also continuing to “absolutely” stand by all her actions in outing a young alleged rape victim.
Idaho Statespokanepublicradio.org

Ethics Hearing Begins For Idaho State Rep. Priscilla Giddings

The Idaho House Ethics Committee today [Monday] questioned a central Idaho state representative who faces allegations that she helped to publicly identify a legislative intern who accused another lawmaker of rape. The committee is determining whether Rep. Priscilla Giddings [R-White Bird] conducted herself in a way that was unbecoming of...
Boise, IDboisestatepublicradio.org

Giddings Ethics Hearing Opens With Combative Testimony And No Decision

The Idaho House of Representatives ethics committee listened to five hours of tense and at times chippy testimony in a hearing to decide whether a lawmaker will be punished for disseminating the personal details of a woman who made a rape accusation. Idaho State Representative Priscilla Giddings (R-White Bird), is...
Idaho Statekoze.com

Giddings says she did nothing wrong in ethics hearing

An Idaho state lawmaker refused to answer questions she deemed “irrelevant” during a hearing Monday to determine whether she violated ethics rules by publicizing in disparaging social media posts the name of a woman who accused another lawmaker of rape. Whitebird Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings also argued that the young...
PoliticsIdaho State Journal

Priscilla Giddings faces consequences for actions

On Aug. 3, the Idaho House Ethics Committee found Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ conduct unbecoming and voted unanimously to recommend censure by the Idaho House. Members of the ethics committee maintained their professionalism throughout the two-day hearing, despite Giddings’ unprofessional and lie-packed performance. Based on the evidence, House members are justified to act on the recommendation.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Giddings won ethics fight — in spite of herself

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, walked away the winner on Tuesday in her brush with the House Ethics Committee — in spite of her own laziness, incompetence, surliness and just plain bad faith. Giddings doxed former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s accuser in the sexual abuse case that led to his...
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Local legislators react to Giddings’ behavior during ethics hearing

IDAHO FALLS – Now that the House Ethics and Policy Committee has recommended that north Idaho Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in a manner “unbecoming” a legislator, several local lawmakers are weighing in on the decision. The panel, which is...
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Shawn Vestal: Police were called six times in two days on mentally ill man; the sixth proved fatal

In the two days before Ethan Murray was shot to death by a Spokane County deputy, he had been contacted by local city and county officers on six separate occasions. In each of these incidents, Murray – a 25-year-old homeless man – exhibited signs of distress indicating mental illness. He stuffed money into his mouth and chewed it. His answers to officers’ questions were nonsensical or nonsequiturs. He talked to himself – “having a conversation with the air,” as one officer put it in a written report. He was writing on his body with a ballpoint pen in another instance, “but he and the writing made no sense,” another officer wrote.
Boise, IDPost Register

LIVE BLOG: Ethics hearing on Rep. Giddings to continue Tuesday morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho House Ethics Committee will continue its hearing Tuesday into Rep. Priscilla Giddings (R-White Bird), accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts — and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions. Giddings said at the ethics hearing Monday that she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated.
Lewiston, IDkoze.com

Giddings ethics hearing starts today

The Idaho House Ethics hearing regarding two complaints charging Rep. Priscilla Giddings with “conduct unbecoming” a member of the Idaho House got underway Monday. Both complaints allege that the White Bird Republican fell short of the standards expected of a representative when she posted information on her Facebook page identifying a 19-year-old House intern who accused former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape. A total of 24 House members signed the two complaints, including 16 Republicans. Nevertheless, Giddings says they’re being orchestrated by House Speaker Scott Bedke, her rival in next year’s lieutenant governor’s race.
Congress & CourtsPost Register

Editorial: House must reconvene to censure Giddings

The House should promptly move out of recess to confirm the recommendations of the committee and formally sanction a far-right lawmaker who publicly identified a young woman who alleged she had been raped by another lawmaker. To allow what Rep. Priscilla Giddings did to go without answer would set a terrible, dangerous precedent.
PoliticsArgus Observer Online

Priscilla Giddings Facebook post

BOISE — After the Idaho House Ethics Committee voted unanimously to censure her and strip her of one of her committee assignments, Rep. Priscilla Giddings has doubled down on her contention that she’s done nothing wrong and is using her ethics case as campaign fundraising fodder in her run for Idaho lieutenant governor.
Boise, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Committee recommends censure for Giddings

BOISE — The House Ethics Committee unanimously recommended that Rep. Priscilla Giddings be censured Tuesday, saying she lied to the committee and to the public and engaged in other behavior detrimental to the Idaho House. The rare decision to discipline a fellow legislator came after 24 House members filed two...
Boise, IDThe Spokesman-Review

Giddings doubles down, tries campaign fundraising on ethics case

BOISE – After the Idaho House Ethics Committee voted unanimously to censure her and strip her of one of her committee assignments, Rep. Priscilla Giddings has doubled down on her contention that she’s done nothing wrong and is using her ethics case as campaign fundraising fodder in her run for Idaho lieutenant governor.
Congress & CourtsLewiston Morning Tribune

Now it’s the House’s turn to discipline Giddings

——— The House should promptly move out of recess to confirm the recommendations of the committee and formally sanction a far-right lawmaker who publicly identified a young woman who alleged she had been raped by another lawmaker. To allow what Rep. Priscilla Giddings did to go without answer would set a terrible, dangerous precedent.

