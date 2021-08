Despite little progress in action, the ID&T Group suspended the summary proceedings against the Dutch government after their decision on August 2. EDM Identity continues to watch heavily the legal challenges exercised by the ID&T group since mid-July. We previously reported on the initial proceedings, the stay the group made after the government agreed to discuss the matter, and how the group decided to proceed with its action just last week. As this is an ever-evolving situation, the reports and actions of the parties change over time.