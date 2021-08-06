Plant-centric Paradise Deli and Marketplace is coming to Allied Media Project's Love Building in Detroit
While work continues on social justice group Allied Media Projects' Love Building campus at 4641 Grand River Ave., new details have emerged about its forthcoming food program. That will be led by chef Nezaa Bandele, aka "Mama Nezaa," a Jamaican chef who has made a name for herself feeding social justice movements since the 1980s. With Allied Media Projects, Bandele will develop her business Paradise Natural Foods into Paradise Deli and Marketplace.www.metrotimes.com
