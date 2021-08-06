Cancel
Detroit, MI

Plant-centric Paradise Deli and Marketplace is coming to Allied Media Project's Love Building in Detroit

By Lee DeVito
MetroTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile work continues on social justice group Allied Media Projects' Love Building campus at 4641 Grand River Ave., new details have emerged about its forthcoming food program. That will be led by chef Nezaa Bandele, aka "Mama Nezaa," a Jamaican chef who has made a name for herself feeding social justice movements since the 1980s. With Allied Media Projects, Bandele will develop her business Paradise Natural Foods into Paradise Deli and Marketplace.

www.metrotimes.com

Comments

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit River#Plant#Food Drink#Allied Media Project#Social Justice#Allied Media Projects#Jamaican#Bandele#Paradise Natural Foods#Patronicity#Detroit Metro Times#Google News#Apple News#Instagram
