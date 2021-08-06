Cancel
Ariel Torres Wins Bronze, Team USA's First Olympic Medal in Karate

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriel Torres made history on Friday with his bronze medal win in the men’s individual karate kata, the first-ever for Team USA at an Olympic Games. Torres, who ranks as the No. 10 male kata athlete in the world, defeated Antonio Diaz of Venezuela 26.72-26.34 to win the bronze medal match.

