How Biden's electric vehicles announcement may affect metro Detroit

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a look at how President Biden's electric vehicle announcement today could impact the people in metro Detroit.

We're joined by DTE Energy's Director of Electrification Ben Burns to talk about it.

"We think it's very exciting," Burns said. "This is something which we at DTE have been watching for a very long time, we've been preparing for both on behalf of our customers and on behalf of the grid – which is really our objective, to provide safe, reliable and affordable power."

On whether this goal is achievable, Burns says DTE's Washington team is watching closely and studying the impact, and will have a better view on reaching that goal in a few months.

And as far as potential changes customers could see, Burns says that's hard to determine at this stage also.

"One of the great things about electric vehicles is sort of the way in which customers tend to charge," Burns said. "And what happens is, customer's tend to charge in our off-peak hours. And what that really means is overnight. So many of our customers will go on to a rate where they will have an advantage to charging. It's called a 'time of use' rate. And what that helps us to do is better utilize energy across the entire 24 hours of the day."

