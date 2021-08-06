Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burbank, CA

Guest Column: URGENT! Help Stop Bad and Thoughtless Sacramento Housing Bills Before it is Too Late

By Guest Column
myburbank.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This is the first in a three-part series to educate myBurbank readers and our community about the bad housing bills pending in Sacramento this year. Part One: Introduction and focus on the content of the bad housing bills which will affect every neighborhood in Burbank with massive up-zoning and leave the city and its residents without a right to determine its own future.

myburbank.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Real Estate
State
Minnesota State
Burbank, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Burbank, CA
Business
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Public Housing#Housing Construction#State#Senate#Burbank City Council#The City Council#Our City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...

Comments / 2

Community Policy