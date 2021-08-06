Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Crown (monster taming RPG) to be released this October

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 6 days ago

Soedesco have announced that their latest game for the Nintendo Switch, Monster Crown (a monster taming RPG developed by Studio Aurum) will be released on October 12th in Europe and North America. It will be available via the Nintendo eShop and at retail. Here’s a trailer, some details, the list...

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taming#Nintendo Eshop#Europe#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World is an action role-playing game by Capcom. With 12 million copies shipped, it is Capcom’s single best selling game ever.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Rise update out now (version 3.2.0), patch notes

Capcom has just issued a new update for Monster Hunter Rise. All Switch players can access version 3.2.0. According to Capcom, the update adds support for the new Okami collaboration, which begins on July 30. There’s also Arabic language support and a ton of fixes. Below are the full patch...
Movies/Film

Universal Monster Classics Finally Getting 4K Release Later This Year

It was only a matter of time, but it looks like some of your favorite black and white creature features are headed to 4K UHD physical disks in the near future. The DigitalBits had a scoop about some of the Universal Monsters getting the physical 4k Ultra HD treatment in the very near future. Their intel suggests a more thorough release coming as soon as September or October that would include at least four titles.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Pokémon-Esque Monster Crown Exits Early Access And Comes To Consoles October 12

Monster Crown is a neat little RPG that shares more than a few things in common with Pokémon. The presentation harkens back to the GameBoy games of old, and you’ll form bonds with dozens upon dozens of monsters to help you save the world from tyranny. After spending a year working out the kinks in Steam Early Access, the game is almost ready for primetime. On October 12, Monster Crown goes 1.0 and is also heading to consoles.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Monster Crown launches on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this fall

After a successful Early Access phase on Steam, the monster-taming RPG Monster Crown is about to be released on PC and consoles. Are you a fan of Pokémon games? Studio Aurum has announced that their monster taming RPG, with many similarities to Game Freak’s and The Pokémon Company’s titles, will launch this autumn on consoles and PC.
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon-Like RPG Monster Crown Officially Launches In 1.0 On October 12

After more than a year in Steam Early Access, developer Studio Aurum has announced that its Pokemon-like creature collector Monster Crown launches on PC and consoles on October 12. The developer shared a four-minute video announcing the release date on YouTube. The video features the developer's journey of creating Monster...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games – Character trailers

Next Spring, IzanagiGames will release Yurukill: The Calumniation Games on Nintendo Switch. It’s a unique combination of an escape room adventure game with bullet hell shoot ’em up gameplay. And earlier this week, IzanagiGames started sharing some character trailers for the game. They will be added to this post as...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Sol Cresta: new trailer, details, and screenshots

On April 1st, PlatinumGames announced their latest game: Sol Cresta, a sequel to Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta (vertically scrolling shooters from the 80s). It might have seemed like an April’s Fools at the time, but it certainly wasn’t: Sol Cresta is a very real game, and it’s releasing later this year worldwide (exclusively via the Nintendo eShop). It will feature music by Yuzo Koshiro!
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

No More Heroes 3: latest video showcases Scorpions Collecting and Adventure segments

Back in July, Marvelous began sharing some videos for No More Heroes 3, showcasing some of the elements and gameplay mechanics of the game. The first one was about the Beam Katana (and the unique way to recharge its batteries), the second one showcased two mechanics of the battle system (Emergency Evade and Weapon Clash), the third one was about Slashes & Death Blows, the fourth one about Death Kick & Death Force, the fifth one about Death Rain & Death Slow, the sixth one about Mustang Mode & Throw Mode, the seventh one about Full Armor Travis, the eigth one about Retry Roulette, the ninth one about DonMai Sushi and Toilet Saves, the tenth one Santa Destroy and Thunder Dome, the eleventh one Perfect World and Call of Battle, the twelfth one Neo Brazil & Damon Tower, the thirteenth one Toilet Rescue and Lawn Mowing, the fourteenth Garbage Collecting and Coast Guard, and the fifteenth Defense Missions and Bike Missions.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) - Review

Life is good for Monster Hunter fans in 2021. First, they were treated to a new mainline installment in Monster Hunter Rise, and now they can sink their teeth into the RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. An indirect sequel to the 2016 3DS game, it steers the series away from its bread and butter — real-time monster stalking — toward turn-based combat in the classic JRPG mold. Ultimately, it's proof that the franchise has great potential for growth outside the bounds of its traditional mechanics.
RetailNintendo Insider

Farming RPG Monster Harvest Release Date Delayed Again

Merge Games and Maple Powered Games have confirmed that they have made the “tough decision” to once again delay release date for Monster Harvest. “We know you’ll be disappointed and we do not take these decisions lightly. There was one final development hurdle to jump over that didn’t quite work out and pushing back a little was necessary to deliver exactly what we want players to experience,” the team explains.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

All Aksys Announcement Show: all the announcements

During the All Aksys Announcement Show on Friday, Aksys Games made quite a few announcements for the Nintendo Switch (in fact, all the games are headed to the Switch, with quite a few exclusives!). In this post, you will find the complete list of announcements, along with some details and trailers!
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

The Amazing American Circus to be released next month on Nintendo Switch

Klabater have announced that The Amazing American Circus, a Gilded Age America-themed deck builder game developed by Juggler Games, will be released on September 16th in Europe and North America. Here’s the latest trailer and some more details for the game:. Build your deck, explore Gilded Age America, and amaze...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Darksiders III is on its Way to the Nintendo Switch

Today, THQ Nordic revealed, on their official Twitter profile, that Darksiders III, the third main entry in their hack-and-slash franchise, will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on September 30, featuring not only the main game but also both its expansions, Keepers of the Void and The Crucible. Darksiders III...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Darksiders III Switch port with DLC included is coming in September

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games are physically and digitally bringing Darksiders III with its Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC to Nintendo Switch with a release date of September 30, 2021. Darksiders III originally launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for 2018, changing up the combat from previous games by incorporating Souls combat elements into the exploration. Unfortunately, those changes were not well-received, and from a critical perspective it’s considered the worst game in the franchise. The game did at least receive a post-launch “Classic” combat option, which reintroduced elements to make it feel like in the previous series games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy