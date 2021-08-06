Cancel
Tiffin, OH

Jess Baldwin to take East Green stage Saturday

By Staff
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune
Cover picture for the articleColumbus-based singer, songwriter, producer and recording artist Jess Baldwin is to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the East Green Amphitheater. According to information from the performer, she is known for her pop music vocals, harmonies and rhythms. She has appeared on American Public Television’s Songs at the Center, performed on Mountain Stage with The Fields of Gettysburg, won the Ohio Music Award for Cover Song in 2016 and 2017 and was a quarterfinalist in the American Traditions Competition in 2015 and 2017.

