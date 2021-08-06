ESPN ranks top 10 college football programs with the claim to 'DBU' since 1998

If you're looking to excel as a defensive back in college football, which program is the premier destination? The debate over who can truly boast the claim of "DBU" is often an intense one, and one that doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. Schools such as Ohio State and LSU are always sure to be in the mix, though plenty of others have also made the claim that their respective programs are second to none when it comes to producing beasts in the secondary.